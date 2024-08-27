Lewis Hamilton Lists Down His Favorite Races of All Time

With 105 Grand Prix wins under his belt, Lewis Hamilton would have had several F1 races worth remembering for an eternity. When asked about some of his favorite races of all time on the Performance People podcast, the seven-time champion reflected on three races of his entire racing career, not just F1.

The first race he chose was way back from his karting career. In 1996, he participated in a karting event where he was jostling for the win for the entirety of the race. On the very last lap, Hamilton got an opportunity to make an audacious move around the outside of three drivers to claim the win.

He stated, “I couldn’t keep up with the top three, just couldn’t get closer. And then the last lap, they were all squabbling and I overtook them all in one corner and I won this race. That was one of those reminders to never give up.”

The second race on the Briton’s list was an epic comeback drive during the 2006 GP2 (currently F2) race in Turkey. Hamilton had initially spun out and fallen to last.

Although, knowing that an F1 seat was on the line, he made a comeback to slice through the field for a second-place finish. Fortunately, he got the McLaren seat for the 2007 season and the rest is history.

The last race on Hamilton‘s list was during his championship-winning 2008 season with the Woking outfit in F1. It was Hamilton’s first British GP win — which he won in the most dominant fashion and feels that it was his best performance ever.

The Silverstone track had treacherously wet conditions and that proved to be Hamilton’s biggest advantage. The Briton showed his wet-weather class to win by a staggering margin of 68 seconds ahead of Nick Heidfeld.