Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Missing Just One Factor Against “Serial Winner” Max Verstappen

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; (from left) Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain and Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands and Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko and Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco wave to the fans after the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen has taken over from Lewis Hamilton as the new indomitable driver on the grid. The Dutchman enjoyed a fantastic 2022 season, claiming a record 15 race wins on the way to claiming his 2nd championship.

Based on his performances so far in 2023, it looks like Verstappen could replicate, if not better, his results from last year. The 2x champion looks more likely to seal a hat trick of titles this season.

At the same time, Hamilton and Mercedes suffered a downfall. The Briton is struggling with his car and has suffered a drop in his morale.

Max Verstappen has matched Ayrton Senna for career podiums. He’s still only 25 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vhHMnZOpFZ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 2, 2023

Yet F1 presenters Damon Hill and Tom Clarkson believe something about the Dutchman makes him unique. A quality not even Hamilton or his 2022 rival Charles Leclerc possess.

What separates Max Verstappen from Lewis Hamilton?

In the recent podcast of F1 Nation, Tom Clarkson claims he has never seen a driver as hungry for success as Max Verstappen. Damon Hill agreed, saying, “That’s a major component, the competitiveness and burning desire to win.”

The 1996 World champion claims the Dutchman’s mindset resembles greats like Michael Schumacher or Ayrton Senna. Though he comes out as selfish, the 2x champion doesn’t really care about anything apart from winning.

Like in the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, the Red Bull driver finished 2nd after starting 15th. Yet, Verstappen was far from satisfied and claimed he wasn’t racing to finish second. The reverse happened in the next race in Australia.

Assassins mentality. Verstappen leads the championship by 1-point over teammate Checo Perez because of the fastest lap point. pic.twitter.com/jhCNhoYJw0 — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) March 19, 2023

Sergio Perez finsiedh P5 after starting from the pitlane. However, the Mexican gladly accepted the result, which amused Clarkson. He added, “I can’t imagine Max being happy with a P5 despite starting from the pitlane. That’s just his mentality!”

Clarkson continued, “Yes, Lewis Hamilton is competitive. So is Charles Leclerc, but there is a ruthlessness about Max that I’ve not seen in the other guys.”

Verstappen is not bored of success

Tom Clarkson praised Max Verstappen’s grit and determination to pursue excellence. He also claimed Verstappen would never be pleased with “too much winning,” unlike some of his competitors.

He continued, “For as long as Red Bull is competitive, Max just wants to keep winning. He’s one of those guys who won’t get bored of winning. The more he wins, the more he wants it.”

The pundit claims the 2x champion is a much calmer and more composed driver than he was 9 years ago on his debut. He claimed it to be a result of being familiar with the sport for far too long.

Wins since Max Verstappen joined F1 in 2015 Ferrari – 21 Max Verstappen – 37 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0Eiik95eIJ — leonas🇱🇹 (@MV1Le0n) April 11, 2023

Clarkson also believes the Dutchman is a more complete driver than anybody else. He claimed, “When I look at now, I don’t see a weakness. He is strong everywhere. He’s fast over one lap, his racecraft is very good, and the way he manages his tyres is very good.”

With his win in Melbourne, Verstappen has already surpassed Ayrton Senna’a tally of career podiums. By the end of the season, he could also match the Brazilian racing legends’ total of race wins and championships.