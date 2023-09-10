Red Bull Logo on Almost Half the Grid? $30,000,000 Ford Partnership Sparks New Ambitions for Energy Drink Team

The Red Bull team have huge ambitions for the future after they signed a whopping $30,000,000 partnership with Ford. With the regulations changing from the 2026 season onwards, the Milton Keynes outfit will produce their own engines for the first time. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has now provided an important update about the powertrains project and has explained in an interview with Planet F1 how Ford is helping them to achieve their goal.

Since Red Bull will produce their own engines for the first time, they also have plans to supply their power units to four other teams. If this happens, then the Red Bull logo can appear on almost half the grid.

This is because the engine suppliers often have their logos attached to the customer teams. For example, Mercedes has their logos on both McLaren and Williams. Meanwhile, Honda has their logo attached currently to both Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

Christian Horner explains the plans he has for his side in the future

In a recent interview with Planet F1, Christian Horner explained the big plans he has for Red Bull in the future. The Briton provided the details about how he wants the team’s powertrains project to expand once they introduce their own engines in 2026.

“We are an independent engine manufacturer with a good relationship with Ford. There are certainly benefits in the long run. If we become attractive to other teams, we are open to supplying engines,” he explained (as quoted by f1maximaal.nl). After stating the same, Horner added that their facility is capable of providing a total of four teams with engines.

However, the 49-year-old did make it clear that his side will only be able to achieve the same in the long term as they have to be successful with their own teams first. Since Red Bull are now partnering with Ford, a company that has previously competed in F1, the Milton Keynes outfit can acquire several benefits as a result.

How can Ford help Red Bull?

According to a report issued by the-race.com, Red Bull’s partnership with a global brand such as Ford will help them to bolster their powertrains division’s marketing power. Moreover, since Ford is an American automobile manufacturer, it will also help the Milton Keynes outfit to increase their presence in this region.

The only concern with this project for Red Bull is the uncertainty that comes with it. Since they have never produced their own engines, they are entering uncharted territory with this project. However, if the risk pays off, then they could also reap several benefits from it in the long term.