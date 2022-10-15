Lewis Hamilton once helped raise $4.9 Million for a UNICEF charity in Philippines

In 2012 Malaysian GP, Lewis Hamilton stunned the fans by skipping the celebration party to visit poverty-affected kids in the Philippines.

Lewis Hamilton has always come to the forefront to help people who are affected by social and economical issues. But the Briton surprised the f1 community in 2012 when he chose to visit some poor kids on the streets of Manila instead of visiting an F1 champagne party in Malaysia.

During his visit to Manila in 2012, He spent two days with UNICEF and helped made a short film on the lives of poor street kids in the Philippines. The Englishmen also spent some time with children who struggle to get food and stay healthy.

After the shoot, he mentioned the struggle faced by these children. Moreover, Lewis Hamilton expressed how poverty-deprived children around the world are facing abuses and violence.

He said, “I hope that we have managed to make a film that will show the harsh reality for children who live on the streets in Manila and around the world.”

Moreover, “The young boys and girls who I have met today are really fantastic children, but they are living without the simple things that most people take for granted, like food, clean water and a safe place to sleep at night.”

The UNICEF short film was aired on ITV 1 in the UK for Soccer Aid on May 27 2012. The charity raised over $4.9 million in 2012.

Also Read: Helmut Marko glad Red Bull proved their champion wrong

Lewis Hamilton’s history with charities

Lewis Hamilton has supported charities like Ormond Street Hospital, Harlem Children’s Zone, Save the Children, The Honeypot Children’s Charity, and UNICEF.

The Mercedes driver is one of the most generous athletes. With an estimated $300 million wealth, Lewis Hamilton has donated over 7% of his wealth to charitable causes.

This year alone, he donated an astonishing $ 20 million to aid children, education, and employment.

Hamilton’s Mission 44 charitable foundation

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton launched his ‘Mission 44’ foundation and pledged $20m to help people in Britain with employment opportunities and the education system.

The foundation focuses on the representation of youth that helps create positive change in society. With an objective to improve background representation, the foundation looks to offer opportunities that support people to their full potential.

Being at the front of Mission 44, Lewis Hamilton also pledged to give a $20 million donation with the Mercedes team supporting the organisation for financial aid.

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo’s $10 million sacking has been the toughest decision claims McLaren boss