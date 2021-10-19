“Lewis [Hamilton] never shows the outside world he is under pressure”- Former F1 driver believes Max Verstappen is giving pressure to 7 time world champion

Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock thinks Max Verstappen is pressuring Lewis Hamilton, but the Briton never lets it come on his face.

The battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the world championship is termed the battle of the ages. With only six points separating them in the final last races, an error can const everything.

Commenting on the rivalry, former Jordan and Toyota driver Timo Glock thinks Max Verstappen has immensely improved in the last couple of years, reflecting on his battles with Hamilton. Thus, making them exciting.

“Verstappen has done well so far. He made a huge jump for me, has become much clearer, much more controlled in many ways,” Glock stated to Sport1.

“Two years ago, in a situation like the Monza crash, he probably would have opened Lewis’ space and stepped in. Now he leaves it and thinks: watch how you get out of there.”

Max Verstappen is pressuring Lewis Hamilton

This is the first time Lewis Hamilton is so closely being challenged, and for the first time in the turbo-hybrid era, a non-Mercedes driver is managing to pull this feat. Glock thinks that Verstappen is pressurizing Hamilton, but the Briton is good at hiding his stress.

“Lewis never shows the outside world he is under pressure. He knows how to be serene. He probably knows it too: when he puts on the helmet, it depends. But he finds a way to look relaxed and cool.”

This is not the first time Hamilton has been speculated to be under stress this year due to his rival. A few days ago, David Coulthard said the same and talked about how it is forcing Hamilton to make mistakes.

Yet, Hamilton has still managed to pull strings in a battle, which for some time looked to be under the wraps of Verstappen and Red Bull. Indeed, the battle of the ages.