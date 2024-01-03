Lewis Hamilton Once Got ‘Hammered’ at His $4.50 per Hour Job – “Dad Had to Come Pick Me Up”

Ahead of the 2023 season, Lewis Hamilton gave a very interesting interview about his previous job as a bartender. The Briton explained how he once got “hammered” during his last day of work at the bar, and as a result, his father had to come and pick him up. The 38-year-old revealed that the wages were ridiculous as he was just paid $4.50 (£3.50) per hour.

When asked about his experience, Hamilton told Fox Sports Australia about how he enjoyed his job as a bartender. He revealed that the best experience he had at his job was on his last day of work.

“The best part of it is when I quit and my last day when I cleaned up the bar. I was like what are these drinks that I have been giving everyone? I tried everything and my dad had to come pick me up. Absolutely hammered“, explained Hamilton (with a laugh).

Hamilton remembered his experience of working at the bar as a 17-year-old when he was asked if he visited a pub named Cheeky Monkey on his visit to Australia. The 38-year-old said that while he doesn’t enjoy pubs anymore, he did explain how he enjoyed his time in Australia.

Lewis Hamilton revealed he enjoyed to surf in Australia

During the same interview, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he went to Byron Bay to surf with one of his friends. He revealed that he was “blown away” by how beautiful the place was, and as a result, he now has a newfound love for it.

Hamilton also revealed how exciting he found it to surf and how he navigated the challenges of the waves. However, all the excitement came to an end for him when he was told that someone had a shark.

The 38-year-old said that he immediately exited the sea when he heard about the same. Hamilton’s story resulted in the reporter bursting into laughter.

After stating the same, Hamilton explained how he was keen to get a sense of “how the Aussies live“. As a result, he chose to drive around the streets on a bike and a bicycle. He revealed that he also went to cafes for coffee and did some grocery shopping at a local supermarket.