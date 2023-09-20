Lewis Hamilton Snubs Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey To Believe in Mercedes’ Magic For F1 Domination

Red Bull has been the team to look out for this entire season, with 14 wins in 15 races so far. This shows the level of dominance over the last two years by Max Verstappen and his team. However, Lewis Hamilton, who was once very dominant doesn’t believe that he needs to exclude them from the equation to be competitive again. Instead, he has faith in Mercedes’ magic to be supreme yet again, as per deni on X, formerly Twitter.

Red Bull has shown a whole new level of dominance after they picked up 15 back-to-back wins starting from the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Their star driver Verstappen had ten wins in a row until Carlos Sainz stepped up.

Nevertheless, Hamilton believes he can still go head-to-head against them as they have done in 2014 with the new regulations. Admittedly, the Milton-Keynes-based were very supreme from 2010 to 2013, but from 2014 to 2020 it was all about the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton would opt to level up instead of excluding dominant rivals

Following the conclusion of the Singapore GP, Hamilton opened up on Mercedes’ development and what would they do to get back to winning ways. Answering this, he put his faith in self-development, instead of seeing his rivals out.

Talking about this, he said, “I was just asked a question earlier: would you rather take Max out of the equation or take Adrian Newey out of the equation? Or something like that. And I was like ‘neither’. We just have to level up and do a better job.”

Nonetheless, the Brackley-based team are slowly but steadily improving. After they lost their P2 position to Ferrari narrowly in the Constructors’ championship, they remain adamant about wanting to secure P2 in the championship this year. Still, their aim is to win the championship again, soon.

Mercedes looks beyond P2 in the championship

After last year’s jeopardy, Mercedes has been slowly upgrading themselves. They have been immensely effective in the narrow street circuit of Singapore and had the strategy, according to Hamilton, went right, they could have won the race.

With the win, they could have overthrown Red Bull’s dominance, just like the 2022 Brazilian GP. However, the Singapore GP is over and they look forward to the rest of the season.

As both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell extended their contract, James Allison needs to make sure he has his team leveled up to that of his counterpart Adrian Newey in Red Bull. This would be a must to live up to Hamilton’s expectations and go back to being dominant, yet again.