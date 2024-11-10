mobile app bar

Gabriel Bortoleto Playfully Plans to Sell Max Verstappen’s Old Number Back to Him for $10 Million

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Max Verstappen has been world champion since 2021, a tag he has gotten quite used to. However, looking at the rising competition within the F1 grid, the Dutchman may lose his place at the top very soon. When that happens, Gabriel Bortoleto will be waiting, hoping to make some money off it.

The new Sauber driver joked about a business scheme, which on paper was rather clever. Gaming with his friends on stream, Bortoleto stated that he would take the number 33 in 2025 when he makes his F1 debut. Although that was Verstappen‘s original racing number, he has been using #1 since he became a World Champion three years ago.

The Red Bull driver did not lose his crown in 2022 or 2023, which is why he continued with the number 1. However, Bortoleto imagined that Verstappen would have to part ways with it someday because he wouldn’t be a World Champion forever, and he could not use that number if he wasn’t. In that case, he would most likely want to go back to using 33.

“At some point, when he wants to come back… I’m gonna be ‘Yeah okay Max, you can buy it for $10 million if you want'”, Bortoleto joked.

Returning to 33 is not a matter of if, but when for Verstappen. He could win as many titles as he wants to, but he has to concede to a new champion someday. However, the 27-year-old, who is on course to becoming a four-time F1 World Champion, would be looking to hold on to number 1 for as long as possible.

Bortoleto’s actual racing number for F1, however, remains undecided. The Sao Paulo-born is using 10 in the F2 Championship this year — a series he leads the standings in with two rounds to go. Unfortunately for him, the number 10 belongs to Pierre Gasly in F1.

