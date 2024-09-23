mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Once Opened up About His ‘Sleepwalking’ Nightmare That Frightened Everybody on a Plane

In a past interview with Martin Brundle, Lewis Hamilton opened up about his habit of sleepwalking when he was young. He recalled an incident from a flight journey where he had a dream while sleepwalking that scared all the other passengers.

In a clip from that interview on Twitter (now X), Hamilton recalled that the dream was about spiders, which he feared. He stated, “Recently, I was on a flight and everyone’s asleep.. and I sleep walk which I haven’t done for over 10 years.”

The Briton added that he stood up on top of his bed and started shouting because he saw a spider on the side table besides his pillow. Hamilton said, “…and it’s like jumping at me…and my friend had to put me back to sleep i didn’t know about it, we woke everyone up they thought we were going to crash.”

Hamilton revealed that he doesn’t sleepwalk now, however, back then he did trouble that flight’s passengers making it seem like their plane would crash. Still, he does have an instinctive fear of spiders. He spoke about the same in a fan event in Australia, while speaking about the variety of wildlife in the Land Down Under.

The seven-time champion mentioned how he encountered sharks when he went surfing.

Hamilton stated that he often checks his toilet seat, his shoes, and even his helmet. He particularly mentioned that he doesn’t wish to mess with spiders.

