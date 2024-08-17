mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Once Opened up About “Non-existent Love Life” to Jenson Button

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus

Lewis Hamilton has not been in a relationship – at least publicly – for a long time. Owing to the seven-time World Champion’s popularity, he knows several female celebrities from the UK and USA, who have been rumored to be dating him. But still, he remains alone.

This isn’t new news either. At the 2018 British GP, Hamilton was part of a segment with former World Champion Jenson Button, where the latter asked him about his love life. “It’s nonexistent,” Hamilton said with a smile.

Button, who saw the humor in Hamilton’s reply, stated that he at least had his dogs. However, that too triggered a sad response from Hamilton. “Yeah, but my dogs are living their life in LA.” 

Hamilton’s dog Roscoe is a very famous entity in F1 and has accompanied the Briton to several races over the last few years. But Button and Hamilton spoke about dogs in plural because Roscoe had a companion in Coco, who tragically passed away in 2020.

Hamilton’s love life, meanwhile, continues to be a secret. His last open relationship was with Nicole Scherzinger, and that ended in 2015.

Since then, several celebrities, including Rihanna and Shakira, have been linked to him romantically, but Hamilton never addressed these rumors. In front of the world, they are just his friends.

