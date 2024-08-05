Lewis Hamilton Once Revealed Strict Rule Everyone Was Ought to Follow on His $29 Million Private Jet

Besides a variety of supercars from various brands, Lewis Hamilton also got himself a private jet. The Brit purchased a Bombardier Challenger 605 in a striking red color for $29 million in 2013. Back in the day, he also revealed one rule everyone had to follow on board his most-priced possession.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2015, his jet was discussed at length. The American TV show host poked fun at Hamilton for his interesting dating history. After a little teasing and Hamilton’s reasoning behind the bright red paint job of the jet, he also revealed the one rule for all passengers.

The Briton stated, “They’ll take shoes off. Come to my house and come on my plane, you’ll take your shoes off first.”

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton avoided paying tax on his £16.5 million private jet which flies around whilst supporting @JustStop_Oil spouting about climate change. pic.twitter.com/auSpau0TVZ — Richard Taylor (@RWTaylors) July 8, 2023

However, this wasn’t the only rule for people aboard the Mercedes man’s favorite means of commute. It was reported back in 2017 that the F1 champion is extremely possessive about his toilet.

So once, he did not appreciate his pilot using it in his jet, especially to defecate. The Briton was extremely angry and wanted to instantly fire him. However, now he’s a changed man and has different things to worry about.

Environmentalist Hamilton sold off his precious private jet

From partying and enjoying the perks of being an F1 star, Hamilton started to take a stand on environmental and other social issues in recent years. This is exactly why back in 2019, the Brit sold off his flamboyant jet to reduce his carbon footprint.

F1 is often criticized for the high levels of carbon emission throughout the season. Hamilton did his part by switching to an electric car and selling off his various vehicles including his jet.

This decision was aligned with his new environment-friendly lifestyle. The 39-year-old has made a lot of changes in life owing to his commitment to the cause, even undertaking and promoting vegan diet.

Luckily, now even Mercedes and Formula 1 are both on the same path. They are taking active steps to reduce their carbon footprint. In fact, F1 is slowly moving toward zero carbon emissions by 2030.