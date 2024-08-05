Lewis Hamilton Once Shared His Mantra to Follow While Pursuing One’s Passion

Pursuing an off-beat career isn’t easy, but Lewis Hamilton ignored the negativity that comes with it to become one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time

In a special video feature on YouTube last year, the 39-year-old detailed the value of pursuing one’s passion. He also gave his fans the key to unlocking success, while zoning out all the bad noise around them.

The Mercedes driver said, “Do what you feel is right for you. Do what makes you happy. And fight for what you believe in.”

Lewis Hamilton cheering on his close friend Miles Chamley-Watson in Paris, as the US Men’s fencing team took on France in the bronze-medal foil match #F1 #Olympics @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/JpU3xrmcWj — Formula 1 (@F1) August 5, 2024

Hamilton’s suggestion wasn’t carried out just from wisdom but also came from experience. Being the only black driver in F1’s long history, Hamilton was subject to discrimination and dealt with negative comments throughout his life. But he never gave up and became an inspiration to millions worldwide.

As the most successful F1 driver of all time, Hamilton has now set out on a path to discover his family’s roots.

Hamilton is on a mission to discover his familial roots

Hamilton, being of African descent, traveled to the African continent in 2022, months after his heartbreaking Championship loss in the 2021 season finale.

An old photo of the Hamiltons with former South African President Nelson Mandela at the Dorchester Hotel in London in 2008. Even now, Lewis Hamilton has been advocating for F1 to return to Africa and supporting the hosting of the F1 South African Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/pp2kfdvJs1 — FLORINA (@florina_luciana) December 26, 2023

The journey helped Hamilton find peace amid a turbulent time in his career, he told Sky Sports. Wanting to know where his family got the name ‘Hamilton’ from, the 39-year-old also hinted at the possibility of documenting the journey.

Hamilton did not reveal a lot. But he admitted that he did track down the origin of his last name. It belonged to a slave owner from Scotland named Robert Hamilton, who had his plantation. There was another man named Davidson, which led to Lewis’ granddad being named Davidson Hamilton.