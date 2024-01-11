Lewis Hamilton Once Took Credit for Keeping a Restaurant Afloat – “I Order a Lot of Soup From Them”

Lewis Hamilton has a knack for taking credit for many accomplishments on and off the track. This includes his championships and his initiatives for social causes. However, once the Briton took credit for a bizarre thing – keeping a restaurant afloat by ordering soup! After winning his record-equaling seventh world championship in 2020, Hamilton revealed this soup anecdote in an interview with The Project.

The seven-time champion replied to the host asking him about having Minestrone soup while watching the replay of the race after coming home. He stated, “It’s the best soup. My favorite soup in the whole world. If I am really honest.”I found this one restaurant in town that does this soup.”

“And I am pretty sure I am keeping the restaurant going, because I order a lot of soup from them, like a lot”, revealed Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver was referring to the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix that was held on November 15, 2020. The Briton cited how he rewatched the race to absorb the reality and gravity of his crowning moment as one of the most successful F1 drivers.

Hamilton narrated the story of how it was different from other years as it was the year of the pandemic. Thus, his celebrations were muted and restricted due to the lockdown and isolation norms. While it may not have been the ideal way for the 39-year-old to celebrate his record-matching seventh world title, he did get his favorite soup!

Lewis Hamilton in a different F1 realm now since 2020

2020 changed the world a lot and things have been quite different since then. While Lewis Hamilton started to notice that with his different non-socialized celebrations after his seventh championship, his on-track life also never has been the same since then.

After equaling the score with Michael Schumacher, Hamilton has been chasing a record eighth title to date. Three seasons went by, and it was only the year in 2021 when the Briton came close to that elusive championship record. The 2021 season ended in a lot of turmoil and controversy, with Hamilton losing an utterly close battle against Max Verstappen.

Since then, the last two seasons have been sedate and uneventful for Hamilton. With his last race win coming in Jeddah in 2021, the #44 driver has been experiencing one of the longest win drought of his career.

However, despite being relatively low on morale in the past two years, Hamilton still hopes to guide Mercedes back to glory. The numerous struggles in 2022 and 2023 have not affected his motivation to achieve the championship record. The Briton will now look to fight for the title again in 2024 if the Silver Arrows can provide him with a strong car.