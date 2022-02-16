“I just hate to see it”- Lando Norris hopes F1 can do more to deal with the social media trolls and abuses

Lando Norris hopes that F1 can do better in addressing the social media trolls that have increased in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi GP.

The controversial end of the 2021 season triggered many fans to circulate hateful messages over social media regarding several incidents aimed at drivers. Williams’ Nicholas Latifi was at the receiving end of the abuses and even death threats. Lando Norris also found himself on the same side of social media.

Norris said that he has learned that the best way to deal with the trolls is by laughing at them. However, he believes that this dark side of social media needs to be dealt with.

“I think it’s something I’ve learned in my first three seasons in F1, that there seem to be those people out there who, that is the only thing they want to do with their life, and they have nothing better than to attack people,” he said.

Lando Norris hopes that it can change

Norris said that he tries not to take any of the trolls personally rather just take it as a joke and laugh. He said, “There is nothing you can do. You have to focus on your own job, focus on your laps, whatever. And if it is out of your hands, then there is no reason you should get the blame for it.”

“Hopefully it can change, and you have to not really care about what people say up to a certain standard and just get on with things. Hopefully, it can get better. There is a lot of effort that we as a team and F1 are doing about these kinds of things to make it improve and get rid of those kinds of people.”

Nicholas Latifi beefed up his private security

Nicholas Latifi revealed that he ramped up his private security after he started to receive death threats after the Abu Dhabi GP. He crashed into the wall towards the final laps of the race and triggered a safety car.

This later changed the entire course of the race and displeased fans began to attack him on social media. Williams’ boss Jost Capito said that nobody should have to go through something like that.

“What happened to him is completely unacceptable,” said Capito.

“And it’s difficult to give more than mental support, isn’t it? We supported him in the way that he is convinced he didn’t do anything wrong. The team doesn’t blame him on any mistake, on any failures or anything.”

“He was racing and in racing, some things can happen. If you fight for a position, this can happen. He took himself out of social media, and we didn’t push him on social media to give him a break from this. You have seen the text he came up with than when he came back.”

“And I think that was very helpful, not just for him. It was helpful I think for everybody in the sport or even beyond this sport, and it made him stronger.”

