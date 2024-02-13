Christian Horner Appears for Red Bull’s Shakedown Despite Misconduct Allegations Made on Him

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner made a surprising appearance for Red Bull’s 2024 car shakedown on Tuesday. The team boss is facing allegations of misconduct pending an independent investigation. Many believed him to be MIA until Red Bull decided on his future—however, the 50-year-old looks to be committed to the team until they pronounce a verdict.

A shakedown, for the uninitiated, is a short test run for a new car before the official test. Red Bull had one on Tuesday, with Horner being in attendance. Sky Sports’ Craig Slater reported, “He (Horner) is under investigation and he is continuing in his job at the moment. ‘It’s business as usual,’ is the message I’m getting out of Red Bull Racing.”

Slater, after the conclusion of Red Bull’s meeting on Friday, reported how it could take the Austrian team a few more weeks before deciding on Horner’s position.

Many questioned if Horner would attend the launch of the RB20, Red Bull’s 2024 car. Going by his appearance at the shakedown, it seems more likely that he will. But, will he face the questions from the media, remains to be seen.

Given the way the Red Bull parent company has stepped in to investigate the case, explains the gravity of the situation. While they have refused to divulge any information, reports suggest the allegations made by a female employee against Horner pertain to “inappropriate, controlling behavior”.

Many believe the allegations are strong enough to cause the team boss’s exit if found guilty. Gauging how any decision could have serious repercussions, the parent company hired an independent legal expert to oversee the investigations.

How the Christian Horner controversy has panned out until now

Earlier reports suggested an anxiety in the Red Bull management to conclude the matter quickly before the car launch. However, Horner’s presence at Silverstone for the shakedown suggests it will take more time than believed. He is surely keen on continuing in the role until then.

The conduct also pans out with his non-guilty stance. Horner has denied any wrongdoing and is defending himself against the allegations. His wife, Geri, who was reportedly “devastated” after learning the news, too, has backed him.

Amid the storm, some unconfirmed reports even suggested a power tussle to be at play. The said question of the power tussle, between Horner and Helmut Marko was conveniently dodged by the latter. Marko, in his response, said, “Horner has done a great job over the years.”

This time, however, it is Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, who is rumored to be standing against the Briton. Some even connected him with the leak of the news to the Dutch media.