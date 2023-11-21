Lewis Hamilton Plans on Tyrannizing This Mercedes Employee on the Regular During Winter Break

Lewis Hamilton has recently revealed how he has taken a proactive role to improve the Mercedes car. The Briton stated that he has been looking at rival cars to gather as much information as possible. After gaining some information, he has also been in constant touch with the aerodynamics department of his team. He has especially been in touch with Jarod Murphy.

Advertisement

Speaking about this, Hamilton said to Channel 4, as per PlanetF1, “You know, it’s nice definitely to be progressing and we have seen progress with this car. So fingers crossed for winter.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1726313617619075461?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

With this, he further added, “I’ll be staying. I’m in touch with the head of aero and I’m just like checking up on him every week like: ‘How are we doing and what have you tried? Where’s the progress? Have you tried this?’”

The Mercedes star is believed to have been taking snapshots of every possible rival car recently. The Briton recently took some snips of the AlphaTauri to provide his team members in the Mercedes factory with more information.

Hamilton reckons Mercedes needs groundbreaking development

Following the new regulations the FIA introduced last year, Red Bull became the dominant force by dethroning Mercedes. The Silver Arrows saw their eight years of reign come to an end and now stand in a quite distant place from the Austrian team.

Due to this, Lewis Hamilton is of the opinion that his team needs groundbreaking development for over six months to close the massive gap with Red Bull. The Silver Arrows now stand in P2 with 392 points compared to Red Bull’s mammoth 822.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1726653883710119977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In reference to the gap, Hamilton stated, “We’ve got to hope for the next six months to be the greatest six months of development that we’ve ever had to close that gap and to be really banging on the door.” With this, he also emphasized the uncertainty about the car’s performance next year but is determined to see his team close the gap with the champions.

Admittedly, Mercedes can look up to McLaren to take the necessary lessons about rising from the ashes, and use them in the upcoming season. Nevertheless, as of now, they have a very important battle to fight against Ferrari in Abu Dhabi to keep their P2 in the Constructors’ Championship safe.