Lewis Hamilton Promises Things “Which We Never, Ever Had at the Track” in Upcoming F1 Hollywood Project

There is immense hype surrounding Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming F1 movie that will release in June next year. While the excitement is already very high among fans because of the trailer, the 39-year-old’s latest remarks will perhaps increase it even higher.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Hamilton was asked if screenwriter Ehren Kruger ever interviewed him to enquire about the nuances of F1 before coming up with a script for the film.

The seven-time champion responded by explaining that he indeed did play a very active role in ensuring that the upcoming F1 movie will be as authentic as possible. On top of that, it will also have realistic elements that have so far never happened on the track. Hamilton explained,

“I’ve been able to be involved in all areas—so making sure the cast is diverse, making sure we’ve got a woman in a pit stop, which we never, ever had at the actual track. Hans Zimmer was someone I wanted to have doing the [music for the] movie, so we have Hans Zimmer. Joe has been amazing at including me in everything”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

During the same interview, Hamilton explained how he ensured that the script Kruger came up with would make the film look as realistic as possible. He said that he would “call bu******” on anything that did not seem real to him.

Hamilton reveals scenes he called “bu******” on

There is no doubt that cinema many a time attempts to dramatize scenes to add to the thrill for the audiences. However, for a sport such as F1, which is anyway so dynamic, dramatizing the events in any form may run the risk of making it look unrealistic. Hamilton expressed similar concerns when he called “bu******” on things he did not agree with.

When asked about the same, he replied, “It would just be racing scenarios. Technical jargon engineers would talk. But particularly racing scenarios and sequences between overtakes and pit stops and strategies and all those sorts of things.