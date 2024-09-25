Lewis Hamilton Recalls Being Beaten Up in a Boxing Ring as the “Most Impactful Moment” in His Life

There are moments in one’s life that always leave a long-lasting impact on an individual. Lewis Hamilton recently revealed one such moment from his childhood, which interestingly enough, had nothing to do with racing.

Hamilton, a seven-time F1 World Champion tried his trade in boxing, which his dad put him up to. He was ‘seven or eight’ years old back then. “…this kid beat the life out of me,” Hamilton said.

The Mercedes driver added that his nose was bleeding because of how badly he got hurt. He wanted to throw in the towel too, but his dad Anthony told him to “never give up”.

“I went back in and I beat the kid in the next round and that stuck with me forever. I always remember that moment,” Hamilton added.

Lewis on the “most impactful moment” for him as a kid : “my dad put me in the ring (boxing) I think I was seven or eight (years old) and this kid beat the life out of me…he beat me up the first time we were in the boxing ring together and my nose is bleeding when I came out I… pic.twitter.com/kHEcWupytJ — sim (@sim3744) September 25, 2024

This attitude still defines his conduct today. At 39, Hamilton remains at the top of his game, aiming to make history by securing his eighth World Championship. Earlier this year, he became the first driver to win a Grand Prix after his 300th start.

Hamilton’s ‘never give up’ mantra has been especially evident during his recent years with Mercedes. When the team hit a slump in 2022, Hamilton took it upon himself to address the car’s issues and overcome the setbacks. His commitment and determination helped the Brackley-based team return to winning form.

As he prepares to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in five months, the Maranello team will be hoping for the same impact.

Hamilton looking to make history with Ferrari.

Hamilton will begin a new chapter in 2025 by joining Ferrari. Expectations will be high, as many will look to him to deliver a Championship for the Scuderia. If successful, he would surpass Michael Schumacher to become the driver with the most titles in F1 history.

However, the pressure will be immense, with Ferrari’s silverware drought stretching back to 2008. Hamilton will need to bring his ‘Never Give Up’ attitude and winning mentality to the team. His arrival could be the catalyst for Ferrari’s long-awaited return to glory.

Yet, in the world of F1, nothing is certain. This move represents a major shift for Hamilton as he approaches the twilight of his illustrious career. His relentless pursuit of that eighth title has kept him going, but there are no guarantees Ferrari will be able to deliver. The next few years will be crucial for the 39-year-old.