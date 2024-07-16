Lewis Hamilton Reveals He is Working Towards His 8th Title With Ferrari Move

Earlier this season, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton shocked the F1 paddock when he announced he would be racing for Ferrari from 2025 onwards. This decision, however, came after two excruciatingly disappointing years with Mercedes.

After his loss to Max Verstappen in the 2021 Championship, Mercedes entered a slump that limited Hamilton to the midfield. It also started a win-less streak for Hamilton which ended in Silverstone two weeks ago; after 945 days.

With notes of rising discord within the squad, Hamilton finally decided to end his time with the Silver Arrows. Speaking about his move to Ferrari, the Briton has set out his clear expectations. Driving for the Maranello-based outfit is a dream come true in its own right. But, he will only be satisfied once he wins his eighth Title.

“You’d always look at the screen and wonder what it would be like to be in a red car,” said Hamilton. “I’m working towards the eighth. I’ve just got to keep pushing.”

Hamilton decided to join Ferrari, not just because of the team’s rich history. They were performing well on track and during Red Bull’s dominant era, the Italian squad was its closest competitor.

However, this year, the stable seems to have fallen off after losing out on the development race to Mercedes and McLaren. Since Spain 2024, Ferrari only has one podium finish whereas Mercedes has won back-to-back races in Austria and Britain.

Could Hamilton be regretting his Ferrari move with Mercedes’ resurgence?

Hamilton’s decision to move to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond has coincided with Mercedes’ miraculous recovery. A revised front wing at the Monaco GP has set the wheels of resurgence in motion.

On the flip side, Ferrari’s Barcelona upgrade package has seemingly sent them the wrong way. Naturally, questions have been raised about whether Hamilton regrets pulling the trigger too soon.

#BritishGP | Press Conference: Q: Lewis, with the Mercedes performing like that at, the end of last year, do you think would you be in Ferrari next year? Lewis Hamilton: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/ybnpp6CkUr — Deni (@fiagirly) July 6, 2024

In response, the 39-year-old has made it crystal clear that his decision to move to Ferrari was more than just about performance. Hamilton is confident that he has made the right choice and would not change his decision even if Mercedes’ recent form could be foreseen at the start of the season.