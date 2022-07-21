Lewis Hamilton reveals one F1 team is blocking his $27.5 Million worth diversity charter

Lewis Hamilton revealed that one F1 team denies signing his $27.5 Million worth of diversity charter to encourage diversity in motorsport.

Lewis Hamilton set up the Hamilton Commission in 2020 to promote inclusivity of Black people in UK motorsport.

After finding out that only 1% of employees involved in F1 come from Black backgrounds, Hamilton invested $27.5 Million in Mission 44.

Lewis Hamilton describes his experience in Formula One as a “lonely journey” and explains how he’s trying to increase diversity within the sport 👊pic.twitter.com/rsHxghLeYs — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 3, 2022

The Hamilton Commission proposed 10 recommendations for change in the sport. One of these recommendations was to encourage greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

However, the seven-time world champion has revealed that one of the 1o teams is blocking the diversity charter by denying to sign it.

He said, “F1 needs to do more. All the teams need to do more. I think we are very close to getting this diversity inclusion charter going. I think there’s one team, still, the same team is not willing to engage.

“But I’m grateful to see that the other teams are willing to step forward and do the work.” Asked to name the team, he said, “I don’t think it would be appropriate to name the team.”

“We’ve gone back and forth with them. For some reason, they don’t want to. But all the other nine teams have, which is really encouraging.”

Lewis Hamilton says he is doing the most he can

Hamilton has always been outspoken about the issues of racism and inequality. He recently became a victim of racism by Nelson Piquet, who used an offensive term to describe him and made homophobic remarks towards him.

After the abhorrent turn of events among the F1 fans at the Austrian Grand Prix, Hamilton addressed the issue during Thursday’s press conferences ahead of French GP.

He said, “I’m doing the most I can, I don’t know what else I can do. But I do think it’s all of our responsibility to do something.

“Not only us, the sport, those that write and report on what’s happening here. The sport wouldn’t be what it is without you. ”

“Your words are powerful and you have a responsibility to the readers to make sure that we’re progressing and moving in the right direction.”

