Lewis Hamilton Rumored to Be Dating Russian Model Kate Li, Days After Links With Sofia Vergara

After months of spotlight on his frustrations at Mercedes and his much-talked-about move to Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton’s personal life has naturally got some attention again. The British driver has had a colorful life off the track with his name being linked to several models, actresses, pop stars and the list can go on!

The latest entry on this list is Columbian-American actress Sofia Vergara, who rumoredly had a lunch date with Hamilton in New York City. While the steam of that gossip is still lingering in the air, there are more rumors about the 40-year-old, which involves a Russian model named Kate Li.

As irrelevant as it may seem, F1 gossip pages and social media forums on social media have started discussions about Hamilton’s latest dating rumors. @f1gossippofficial revealed some of the coincidences that they have noticed about Kate and Hamilton in the past few months on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Firstly, they recently circled out a similar-looking suitcase in one of Kate’s Instagram posts that Hamilton was spotted with at the airport a few weeks back. They also noticed that the 25-year-old model had also worn a brown hoodie that looked very similar to what Hamilton was seen wearing lately.

It is quite possible that the manufacturer may have made multiple hoodies of the same design and color, and the same notion holds true for the suitcases as well. However, fans on social media forums like to speculate based on these coincidences and have fueled the rumors about Hamilton and Kate dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @f1gossip._.monger

Naturally, the Ferrari driver won’t be publically acknowledging anything about these rumors. Even if he is dating the Russian model, or Vergara for that matter, he would wish to keep that private. Nevertheless, fans will keep discussing on social media as is the norm during the F1 winter break.

Who is Kate Li?

Kate came to prominence quite early on during her teenage itself and since then has made quite a name for herself. The 25-year-old has worked with several brands like Victoria’s Secret, Agent Provocateur, Tezenis, and Elle among others.

After signing with an agency in Geneva at only 17, Kate has signed on with multiple agencies across the globe in New York, Paris, Milan, London, and Los Angeles. The Russian is currently based out of Los Angeles itself.

She recently appeared in the ETAM show at the Paris Fashion Week in September 2024. It is quite possible that Hamilton’s liking for fashion may have led to some interactions between him and Kate. However, there is nothing concrete about any possibility of the duo dating, as of yet.