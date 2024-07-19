Lewis Hamilton Stands Out In Wimbledon Winner Carlos Alcaraz’s Celebrations: “I Was Surprised”

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon Championships for the second year in a row last Sunday, and messages poured in from every corner of the sporting world. From F1, however, it was Lewis Hamilton’s congratulatory message which caught Alcaraz’s eye the most.

Alcaraz, in an interview with the Spanish publication Marca, revealed that prominent stars like Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol, and Neymar wished him after his victory. However, he was surprised when he saw Hamilton write to him.

“He [Hamilton] had never written to me before and we had never had any interaction,” Alcaraz said.

Hamilton being one of the most popular athletes in the world certainly contributed to Alcaraz’s shock. But the 21-year-old has gone on to make a huge name for himself already, being a four-time Grand Slam winner. As such, he is drawing in eyeballs from everywhere, and Hamilton too noticed the Spaniard’s talent.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6, in what was a thoroughly one-sided affair. Hamilton too emerged victorious in his sport two weeks ago in front of his home fans. Heading into this week’s Hungarian GP, the Briton will be hoping for the same.

Hamilton hoping to win back-to-back

Mercedes won back-to-back races in Austria and Silverstone this season, for the first time since 2021. George Russell won the former, and Hamilton the latter, which signifies that the Silver Arrows is well and truly back.

Hamilton struggled with a below-par Mercedes car for two whole seasons but 2024 is offering him some respite. With just months left until the Stevenage-born driver moves to Ferrari, he would be hoping to win more with Mercedes now.

In Hungary this weekend, Mercedes will be one of the favorites once again and Hamilton will be looking to go back-to-back. Perhaps, another Hamilton victory would earn him a congratulatory message from Alcaraz this time.