Lewis Hamilton Take Notes, Fred Vasseur Gets Real About Being An Outsider At Ferrari

Not too long ago Ferrari announced that Lewis Hamilton would be joining them in 2025. Since then, there has been a lot of curiosity around the move, with many people excited to see what the groundbreaking partnership has in store. While the Briton himself will be expecting sunshine and rainbows over in Maranello, Fred Vasseur has come forward to warn him of how difficult it is to be a non-Italian in Ferrari.

Speaking to James Allen on his podcast, Vasseur detailed the difficulties he faces in Ferrari even today. Being French, the 56-year-old isn’t very fluent in Italian yet. Hence, drumming up a functional relationship with the team’s mechanics has been a tough task.

“To be a non-Italian (in Ferrari), you have the pros and cons. I’m struggling a little bit with my Italian, and it’s not the best to build a relationship with the mechanics on track and so on.

However, it has also been a boon for Vasseur, as it allows him some distance. Not connecting to people on an emotional level allows Vasseur to assess the situation better and handle things more maturely.

The same has allowed him to turn Ferrari’s performance around since taking over the team in 2023. When he arrived, the communication within the team was in shambles, with botched strategies and message relays to drivers. However, the biggest challenge has still been learning to communicate with every staff member, which is something Hamilton is already working on.

Lewis Hamilton brushing up his Italian before arriving in Maranello

Having been with Mercedes for over 25 years, Hamilton is on his way to Ferrari for a new challenge. Hoping to bring glory back to the Italian outfit, the 7X world champion faces a series of tests, the first of which will be bypassing the language barrier. Understanding the need for the same, Hamilton has started taking lessons in Italian.

Lewis Hamilton says he’s excited for the new chapter in his life. He looks forward to going to Italy to learn Italian and the Italian way of working. ❤️ We also can’t wait, bring on Ferrari 2025 pic.twitter.com/1Eu3pPKwaE — Marina (@xxoMarina) April 13, 2024

Speaking to RacingNews 365, the British driver revealed he hasn’t been able to learn a new language throughout his racing career. Nonetheless, Hamilton isn’t one to back away from a challenge and will give it his best try to learn Italian.

Additionally, the #44 driver recalled his karting days in Italy. He was able to “pick up a few lines” during his time there and hopes they will come back to him quickly.