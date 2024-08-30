mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Takes Matters Into His Own Hands As Mercedes Team Gear Fails Him

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Lewis Hamilton, Media Day, Monza

Credits- IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Coming from the damp conditions at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort, drivers were met with scorching heat in Monza ahead of the Italian GP. Mercedes did not come prepared for this, and Lewis Hamilton faced problems with the team’s clothing.

Fans noticed something different about the sleeveless Mercedes t-shirt Hamilton wore to the paddock on Thursday. One fan noticed that it looked chopped, and put up a picture on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “Did he cut a long sleeve?”

Surprisingly, Hamilton replied, “Yup, it’s hot out there.”

Hamilton came into the weekend, only with long-sleeved t-shirts because the Mercedes team directly traveled from Zandvoort, where short-sleeved/sleeveless clothing would not have worked due to colder weather. Temperatures in Monza, however, touched 93 F on Thursday, and the long-sleeved gear would have made Hamilton (and presumably others) extremely uncomfortable.

A fashion icon on the F1 grid, Hamilton showcased his DIY skills neatly. At first glance, one wouldn’t notice that the edges of his t-shirt were cut off. Only on closer inspection could a fan spot a few strands of thread.

The self-made sleeveless Mercedes t-shirt was not the only apparel statement made by the seven-time World champion in Monza. He arrived for media day showcasing a $181,000 outfit – his $175,000 IWC Schaffhausen timepiece, the Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph “Lewis Hamilton” stole the show.

A Wales Bonner sleeveless knitted vest top, Our Legacy vast cut jeans, and Loewe boots from the fall 2024 menswear collection paired with his Cartier sunglasses and A Sinner in Pearls necklace to complete the look.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

