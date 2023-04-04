Dissatisfied Lewis Hamilton Taunts Mercedes With Brutal Mockery

After the events of the 2021 season, Mercedes have failed to fight for the revenge they were thirsty for. The following season saw misinterpreted regulations and a car that just couldn’t keep up. Similar issues overflow into 2023, where the 8x champions have just not been up to the mark. Further, Lewis Hamilton is yet to extend his contract, while also being openly critical of his team.

Hamilton is often known to have his team’s back no matter what. Even the turmoil of the previous season didn’t deter his faith in the Silver Arrows. However, this time it’s different. Hamilton has not only been vocal about the problems with the car and Mercedes’ refusal to take his input but also, this time there aren’t any excuses.

Lewis Hamilton takes a sly jab at Mercedes

In this unfamiliar environment, Hamilton is now aiming for podiums instead of what used to be easy race wins. In conversation with Fox News Australia, the driver was asked if there’s a thrill similar to the high speeds of an F1 car.

10 years since Lewis' first start for the Team in Melbourne, we're heading back to Australia. 💛 142 podiums, 82 wins, 77 poles and six titles later… And we're not done yet. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2nC5G8Yazh — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 28, 2023

Lewis Hamilton then cheekily brought Mercedes to the discussion. Stone cold, he commented, “I don’t like driving not great cars.” Laughing at his situation, he added, “I don’t like driving a car that is not what we meant to have.”

However, the challenge is thrilling. Unlike in the past, Hamilton is now thrown further behind than what he is used to. “Wins is not possible right now, so what’s the maximum we can get? Can we be a little cheeky and if fifth is the best we can get, can we get a fourth or a third?”

Hoping that being consistent will get them somewhere, Hamilton hasn’t given up. “When the car does all of a sudden switch on and it is the car that you dreamed of having, you’re ready.”

Hamilton is ready to win his 8th title, and has done whatever he can and more to achieve that. So now, the ball is in Mercedes’ court. Can the team live up to Hamilton’s expectations and their historic partnership?

A spark of hope for Hamilton

The driver brought home the first podium of the season in Australia after a weekend of promising results. Clearly, the champagne helped with the thirst for victories as the moment had Hamilton riled up. Now, catching Red Bull doesn’t seem unattainable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

“We can close that gap – it’s going to be tough but not impossible.” It will also be difficult as Hamilton struggles to be at one with the car. “I’m driving as best I can with that disconnect and I’m working as hard as I can to try and create that connection, but I think it’s a long project.”

With the hunt on at Mercedes, the team has a long way to go to contend with the likes of the reigning champions. But the one step forward will be important in the long run.