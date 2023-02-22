Tom Brady Referencing Ex-Neighbor Lewis Hamilton Claims F1 is Damn Tough

Very few NFL stars come close to the accomplishments and longevity that Tom Brady achieved in the sport. Brady is one of the finest quarterbacks in the tournament and achieved 7 Super Bowl victories, the most by any player.

Like Brady, Lewis Hamilton has been a force in Formula 1 since his debut in 2007. Since winning his first title in 2008, the Briton has added 6 more to his tally, along with 103 race wins.

Hamilton holds almost all of F1’s records for wins, titles, and poles and is widely regarded as F1’s GOAT alongside Michael Schumacher. And just like Brady, Lewis has been widely respected for his longevity in the sport.

🎙️ “We gave everything we had which is ultimately what it’s all about!” Tom Brady sat down with Lewis Hamilton and Rachel Brookes to discuss the power of sport 🤝❤️ Catch the FULL interview LIVE on Sky Sports F1 this Sunday in the Miami GP build-up 👀 pic.twitter.com/estz0N9YhW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 8, 2022

In fact, the former Patriots and Buccaneers player himself has admitted to being a sincere admirer of Hamilton. Brady claims what he exhibits is unique and shows what separates him from other drivers.

Tom Brady admires Lewis Hamilton’s continuing legacy in F1

Tom Brady claims to have watched a few Formula 1 races. And the legendary Quarterback has immense respect and admiration for Lewis Hamilton, as he acknowledged, “I’ve followed him for a little bit.”

Brady said he has even been to a few F1 races in the past and has a lot of respect for the drivers, describing them as “super talented.” But he has massive respect for Lewis, who has managed to stay on top in all 16 seasons of the sport.

He stated, “It’s tough to stay at the top. And I talked to guys that know him and that race against him. He just sees things differently compared to everyone else. I think that’s what makes him so exceptional.”

“I think it’s a lot like that for football players too. You take people that kind of all do the same thing, but then someone always sees it a different way. The uniqueness, the competitiveness, and the competitive stamina help you stay on top.”

Brady and Hamilton were also neighbours for a while. The F1 driver purchased a lavish penthouse in 70 Vestry St for $40.7 Million in 2019 and lives just one floor above the Quarterback.

In 2023, Lewis will be starting his 17th season in F1 since his debut. He is also among the only 6 drivers to have accumulated 300 race starts to his name.

Mercedes boss feels Hamilton’s legacy with Brady

The 2023 campaign will be Lewis Hamilton’s 11th season with Mercedes. He joined the team in 2013 and has since delivered 6 Championships and 8 Consecutive Constructors titles for the Silver Arrows.

While the Tom Brady of F1 wishes to continue racing in F1, his $49 Million a year contract with Mercedes ends after the season. But Lewis is in no hurry to hang up his racing boots.

The driver feels he still has it in him to compete and will be eager to win the record-breaking 8th title before he retires. And Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff feels the Briton can still race at the highest level like Brady competed in his 40s.

“All is gonna be good” ✅ Toto Wolff says contract talks with Lewis Hamilton are progressing well and he doesn’t foresee any problems ⏳ pic.twitter.com/FekbpKnKUO — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 15, 2023

Wolff remarked, “If you look at how top athletes in the world push the boundaries, the age, 38, plays no role in this next contract. Just look at Tom Brady for instance!”

Lewis and his team have had a few rounds of negotiations, but a deal hasn’t been closed yet. However, Wolff is confident his marquee driver will stick around.

