Lewis Hamilton Uses Liberty Media’s Policy Overhaul to Generate $186 Million and Surpass F1

Since Liberty Media’s acquisition in 2016-17, F1 has seen a lot of positive changes, particularly with its media and marketing approach. The Denver-based entertainment conglomerate eased the strict regulations on teams and drivers to interact on social media and also brought an overhaul in F1’s own social media and YouTube platform strategy.

The Netflix collaboration to produce a docu-series named ‘Drive to Survive’ was a masterstroke by Liberty Media. The show’s insider look into drivers’ and team principals’ personal lives in addition to the internal paddock dynamics made the sport more accessible for the fans.

Building on the success of Drive to Survive and F1’s digital revolution, Liberty have consistently achieved some impressive financial returns. In 2023, the sport generated $128 million in total earned media value (EMV) on Instagram alone, representing a 34% increase compared to the previous year.

Formula 1 was acquired by Liberty Media for $4.4 billion in 2016, and it’s now one of the fastest-growing sports globally. They are up billions of dollars on the investment already, and it’s one of the best case studies in business. Here’s the story pic.twitter.com/hwZTOm48tX — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 8, 2022

Of this, luxury brands alone accounted for $18.8 million, highlighting the sport’s growing appeal among high-end markets. However, F1’s total EMV still pales in comparison to the individual success of Lewis Hamilton.

The Briton has capitalized on F1’s association with fashion more effectively than most other drivers. According to a report from Sports Business Journal, he generated more value for the brands he associates with than F1’s EMV at a staggering $186 million.

Hamilton’s popularity among fans has grown even more due to his unique and outgoing fashion sense, apart from his on-track success. And the seven-time champion is maximizing the visibility he gets at the tracks and on social media by promoting his new ventures with fashion brands.

Hamilton set to launch his clothing line with Dior

Last month, Dior announced Hamilton as its new brand ambassador. Along with the ambassadorial role, the 39-year-old is also going to collaborate with the French fashion brand on a new active lifestyle collection.

Hamilton is keen to work with designer Kim Jones to work on this new collection that will also use African fabrics. The duo has talked about the uniqueness of these fabrics with the sustainability aspect of this collection being the focal point. Reportedly, the collection is set to be released on October 17 in Dior boutiques and on the internet.

Lewis Hamilton is Dior’s latest ambassador and guest designer, creating a collection set to drop on October 17 pic.twitter.com/5ZKo8DKSPW — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) July 15, 2024

Hamilton’s association with Dior is just one of many brand partnerships he has cultivated over the years. He has also worked with luxury luggage brands like Rimowa and eyewear designer Jacques Marie Mage.