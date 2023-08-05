Lewis Hamilton Wants Lando Norris to Have No Association With Roscoe After Told They Smell Similar; WATCH

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell share a good camaraderie and recently had a hilarious interaction involving Lando Norris. Russell told Hamilton in a recent conversation that the 38-year-old’s dog, Roscoe, smells like the McLaren driver. On hearing the same, Hamilton gave a hilarious reaction as he did not want Roscoe to be associated with Norris in any fashion.

Hamilton has a very close relationship with Roscoe and he considers his dog to be his son. He has even brought Roscoe to the paddock on several occasions.

During Roscoe’s visits to the paddock, he is often seen hanging out with the Mercedes team members. It is possible that Russell would have spent time with Roscoe as well, to make such a statement.

“Someone smells like what”: Russell and Hamilton have a hilarious interaction

With F1 currently on a summer break, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had some fun together. Russell began the conversation by telling his Mercedes teammate, “Lando Norris smells like Roscoe“.

However, Hamilton under no circumstances wanted Norris to have any association with Roscoe. He replied, “Someone smells like what“? When Russell repeated the statement again, Hamilton replied, “Was that Lando Norris smells like something“?

The duo were not done just yet as Russell gave Hamilton a third chance. In reply, the 38-year-old hilariously confirmed if Russell was stating if Norris smelled like “croissant“.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will hope to help Mercedes secure second place

The 2023 season has not been the best for Mercedes as they currently find themselves in second place in the Constructors’ Championship, a whopping 256 points behind leaders Red Bull. Since fighting for the title seems difficult this year, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will hope that they can help the Silver Arrows fight for second this season.

As things stand, Mercedes have a 51-point lead over third-placed Aston Martin and another five points over fourth-placed Ferrari. While they do have a comfortable gap at the moment, things can change pretty quickly, and hence, they cannot afford to take anything easy.

The first race they will be tested at will be the Dutch Grand Prix. The race weekend at Zandvoort will take place from August 25 to 27.