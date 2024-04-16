Lewis Hamilton Was Chased Around In Spain All Because of a €100 Bill

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. There are very few places where the seven-time F1 world champion can escape unnoticed by his huge fanbase. Former Mercedes boss James Vowles witnessed this first-hand when he went to dinner with Hamilton in Spain.

On the Track Limits podcast, the Williams Team Principal discussed the ordeal involving Hamilton. They managed to go through the entire dinner at the restaurant without being swarmed by Hamilton fans. However, Hamilton slipped up while paying the check, leading to chaos within the premises.

“We had to run, we had to run out of the restaurant,” said Vowles. “Because we were being chased by about a thousand people because some caught him. I think the mistake was he tried to pay with a €100 bill.”

Considering Hamilton’s popularity, the fact that he managed to go through the entire dinner without being recognized was a feat on its own. However, very few people eating at restaurants would use a €100 bill.

As per Vowles, a fan must’ve noticed the bill, and how familiar the man paying it was to Hamilton. Soon, the entire restaurant was on its feet, chasing the two of them out.

Vowles, on the same podcast, then discussed how “privileged” he was to know Hamilton as a person. Vowles left Mercedes after 2022 to become Williams’ team boss, and in 2025, Hamilton will leave the Brackley-based outfit as well.

Lewis Hamilton’s move away from Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton’s stardom could increase even more at 40 when he moves to Ferrari. The Maranello-based outfit is arguably the biggest team in F1, and the most successful. Joining hands with arguably the sport’s greatest-ever driver could pay huge dividends in terms of popularity for both parties.

Hamilton will reportedly earn $100 million a season at Ferrari, and will also become the team’s ambassador. From a sporting point of view, Mercedes isn’t in a good place at the moment, and the team’s slump seems to be worsening every weekend.

Ferrari, meanwhile, have been managing to close the gap to Red Bull and have been in regular contention for the podium places. Hamilton expects the Italian stable to compete for wins soon, which is why he will move next year. His biggest dream, however, is to win a record eighth world championship before retiring from F1.