“He’s My Brother’s Favorite Quarterback”: Newly Drafted Jets QB Sheds Honest Thoughts on Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets started the 2023 season with high hopes but faced disaster when Aaron Rodgers got injured in Week 1. Without him, the backup quarterbacks couldn’t maintain the winning streak, leading to a disappointing 7-10 record. Learning from their past, the Jets are now focusing on strengthening their backup quarterback options by bringing in Florida State alum Jordan Travis.

Travis is among the backup quarterbacks selected by the Jets as the 171st overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He replaces Zach Wilson, who was recently traded to the Denver Broncos. It is always a dream for any rookie QB to learn from the likes of Aaron Rodgers, arguably one of the best to ever do it, and Travis seems genuinely thrilled about the opportunity.

In a post-draft interview, when asked if he admires Aaron Rodgers and if he has been learning from his playing style, Travis happily shared how he has always been a fan of Rodgers since childhood, just like his brother. He then expressed gratitude for the chance to play alongside his idol, seeing it as a true blessing.

“Heck yea. Yes sir. I love watching Aaron Rodgers; since I was a little boy,” the newly drafted QB said. “He’s my brother’s favorite quarterback, so I’ve always watched him, & having the opportunity to go work with him and just learn from him is such a blessing. I’m so, so grateful. This feeling; I can’t even describe this feeling, man.”

The former Seminoles star has waited patiently for a long time to declare for the NFL draft. He started his college career at Louisville in 2018 before transferring to Florida State the following year. Although he spent six years playing collegiate football, it was his final two seasons that propelled him to the limelight.

During the 2022 season, he threw for 3,214 yards, completing 226 of 353 passes with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, as per Sports Reference. In the previous season, Travis was a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy until a leg injury ended his season on a sad note, shattering his team’s championship hopes. In 11 games, he racked up 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

New York Jets Are Building for the Future Behind Aaron Rodgers

As the NFL draft wraps up, the New York Jets currently boast three quarterbacks: starting QB Aaron Rodgers, QB 2 Tyrod Taylor, and QB 3 Jordan Travis. Former New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor secured a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets, as per OverTheCap. Additionally, the team has invited Darren Grainger—who previously played for Georgia State—to the Jets rookie minicamp.

While Rodgers will assume the starting role, Taylor and Travis will be competing for the backup position. The Jets seem to be grooming young quarterbacks for the future, as they might be anticipating Rodgers’ eventual retirement.

The backup QB role at the Jets is crucial, given last season’s setback. When Rodgers got injured in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, the team struggled without him, and Zach Wilson couldn’t step up. While the QB lineup now appears strong, it is yet to be seen how things go for the franchise in the upcoming season.