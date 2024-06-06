“Lewis Hamilton Was My Hero”: Liam Lawson Confesses His Admiration for Mercedes Star While Growing Up

Liam Lawson recently appeared for an interview when he shared his thoughts about the newly released F1 24 video game. While sharing his thoughts, he confessed that he was a Lewis Hamilton fan while growing up.

In an interview with talkSPORT, the New Zealander said, “Lewis Hamilton was my hero when I was very very young. But when I started playing the F1 game and started to get into Formula 1, I always liked Red Bull. I liked the cars. I think they looked cool”.

Lawson‘s reply is interesting as he did not pick any Red Bull driver as his favorite despite being a reserve racer for them now. However, he did state that he has begun to have an appreciation for Max Verstappen and considers him the best driver on the current grid.

As for his own future, Lawson admitted that he may begin to look elsewhere if Red Bull do not offer him a seat on their main team or Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB). With Sergio Perez recently signing an extension with Red Bull, Lawson’s best opportunity to secure an F1 drive may come with V-CARB if they decide to part ways with Daniel Ricciardo.

Liam Lawson likely to join F1 rivals if Red Bull don’t give him a seat

During the same interaction, the interviewer asked Liam Lawson if he would consider moving away from Red Bull if they do not offer him a seat on either of their teams. In reply, the 22-year-old said that his priority is to remain with Red Bull.

However, if the Milton Keynes-based outfit were not to offer him a full-time F1 seat, then Lawson revealed that he will consider joining one of the team’s rivals. Although the New Zealander is open to moving to another team, it is pertinent to note that there are not many other options available if V-CARB don’t part ways with Ricciardo.

There is currently a vacancy at Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton decided to join Ferrari. However, with the Silver Arrows reportedly wanting to sign Andrea Kimi Antonelli, that option may not be available for Lawson. The 22-year-old will also face a similar challenge while approaching other teams.

For example, while there are reports that Williams may consider parting ways with Logan Sargeant, it is speculated that Carlos Sainz is the frontrunner to join them. Such concerns for Lawson seem to suggest that he may need to wait for at least another year before an opportunity opens up for him.