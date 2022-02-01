“Dietrich would have signed Lewis”: Lewis Hamilton was very close signing for Red Bull in 2013 giving us Vettel – Hamilton combination as suggested by former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone

As per the former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, Lewis Hamilton was in ‘advanced discussions’ with Red Bull before he moved to Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton was a young generation talent and arrived in Formula 1 in the 2007 season. He spent the first six seasons of his career driving for McLaren. However, at the end of his final season, he grew frustrated and decided to change teams.

Niki Lauda suggested Hamilton join Mercedes which was seen as a downgrade compared to the Woking-based outfit.

Red Bull Owner always wanted to sign Lewis Hamilton

“Dietrich [Mateschitz] is a very honest, straightforward guy and told Mark the door was open for him to stay. That was good of him. Had Mark gone, Dietrich would have signed Lewis,” said Bernie Ecclestone in an interview.

However, Mark Webber signed a one-year contract extension with the Milton Keynes-based team making the talks between Hamilton and the team come to an abrupt end.

Vettel and Hamilton Driver combination

“Sebastian wouldn’t have cared if Lewis had signed for the team,” Ecclestone told the media. Christian Horner also acknowledges the fact that a combination of Vettel and Hamilton would have never worked out. for the team.

Also Read: Max Verstappen does not hold any grudges against the FIA stewards despite having fiery altercations with them in 2021

“Lewis is a fantastically quick driver and he has expressed interest in driving for the team in the past. But it wouldn’t have been right for the team,” Horner discussing the scenario

“I have great admiration for the talent he has but I don’t think Lewis and Sebastian would be the right combination.”

Former F1 Boss was the first to suggest Hamilton join Mercedes

As Webber’s extended deal with Red Bull, Hamilton was ultimately left with a choice to join Mercedes or stay with McLaren. In September, Lewis Hamilton signed a three years deal with Mercedes and was reunited with his childhood karting friend Nico Rosberg.

“Why not talk to Mercedes, Lewis?,” Ecclestone claimed that he was the first to suggest the number 44 to join Mercedes. “Lewis rolled his eyes. However. I told him that he had nothing to lose as he wanted out of McLaren.”

Hamilton made the right choice as with over Seven World Championships, he remains one of the greatest F1 drivers statistically.

Also Read: F1 Twitter lashes out at Red Bull chief for his comments on Valtteri Bottas