Lewis Hamilton Will Have One Special Friend Cheering Him On For Home-Race Victory

Lewis Hamilton will have tens of thousands of supporters in Silverstone cheering him on, as he looks to win his first F1 race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. Among them will be his former best friend-turned-bitter rival Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg not only wants Hamilton to win but predicts that the seven-time champion will stand on top come the end of the British GP. Rosberg was doing a segment for Sky Sports in the presence of fans traveling to Silverstone when he said, “I’m going to go for Lewis Hamilton.”

“I think Mercedes are looking really good,” he adds. “His race pace here, I remember it. I had to compete against that. It’s really really strong on this track.”

“I’m going to go for… Lewis Hamilton today!” Nico Rosberg makes his British Grand Prix prediction pic.twitter.com/CPxaD3dsg4 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 7, 2024

Rosberg has had countless battles with Hamilton in the past and knows how well he drives around Silverstone. An eight-time winner around the circuit, the Briton will look to make it nine this year.

On the other hand, despite Mercedes being strong, Hamilton’s victory won’t come easy, and Rosberg is aware of that.

Lewis Hamilton has to fend off strong challengers

Hamilton is starting the British GP from P2, behind teammate George Russell who starts on pole. Behind him is Lando Norris and Max Verstappen on the second row, and both drivers should be right in the mix for the win.

McLaren and Red Bull have been the fastest teams this year, and without mistakes made in qualifying, the two could have started one row ahead. In terms of race pace, Mercedes isn’t quite as strong as the aforementioned teams.

Russell admitted to the same ahead of the race, and is hoping for a wet race. Because only then, can his and Hamilton’s Mercedes match the McLaren and Red Bull cars.

Rosberg feels that Verstappen has the outright fastest car at the moment. But the Dutchman has to deal with both McLaren and Mercedes cars alone, because his teammate Sergio Perez will start the race from P19.