Lewis Hamilton Will Not Attend Chinese GP Press Conference- Here’s Why

For the first time since 2019, F1 will take place at the Shanghai International Circuit later this week. As always, the pre-race press conference will be the first official event. While all drivers usually attend the pressers, Lewis Hamilton or George Russell will not be a part of the pre-race formalities due to other commitments, as per an update on X by user @fiagirly.

Instead, they will answer questions in Mercedes’ hospitality in a session that will begin at 02:10 EDT (14:10 local time). Notably, this isn’t the first press conference Lewis Hamilton will miss this season. The 39-year-old also missed the presser during the Australian GP weekend. However, he was present for questioning at the Japanese GP.

The last time racing took place in China, it was the 1000th GP in F1 history. Lewis Hamilton took home the biggest trophy on offer, with his then-teammate Valtteri Bottas securing P2.

Hence, expectations were high to see Hamilton attend this year’s press conference. However, the latest update has left more questions than answers. Amid Mercedes’ continued struggles, Hamilton’s impending switch to Ferrari has become a popular point of discussion.

The Briton rarely faces questions aside from his expectations of Ferrari, which could perhaps be the reason why Hamilton does not want to attend the press conference. Presumably, his latest press conference in Japan wouldn’t have helped either.

Lewis Hamilton fed-up with Ferrari-related questions

Following yet another dismal race in Japan, Lewis Hamilton was in no mood to entertain trivial questions. Unaware of the same, a reporter asked Hamilton if he looked forward to joining Ferrari because they were faster. Lashing out at the reporter, Hamilton asked him, “Do you have any better questions?”

Hamilton announced his Mercedes departure just before the 2024 season began. After spending a decade with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton now only has 20 races remaining with the team that helped him win six of his seven world championships.

However, Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes hasn’t been ideal so far. Consistent problems with the setup of the W15 have led to the Briton experiencing his worst start to an F1 season.

High-speed corners have particularly been a challenge for the W15 and Hamilton. Although the qualifying session in Suzuka acted as a beacon of hope for the seven-time world champion, the race pace was once again lacking for Hamilton.