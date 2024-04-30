Brittany Mahomes’ New Look Steals the Show During Patrick Mahomes’ Charity Event

Patrick Mahomes has left his mark with incredible talent on the field and a big heart off it, and his recent charity gala was no exception. The Mahomes family, alongside some notable guests like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, lit up the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic Gala in Las Vegas. But amidst the glitz and glamor, it was Brittany Mahomes who truly stole the spotlight with her stunning new look!

Brittany, with elegance and confidence, graced the event in a figure-hugging, ruched pastel yellow dress that accentuated her bright smile. With cutouts adding a touch of flair, delicate fabric flowers adding a sophisticated touch, and minimal diamond jewelry, she turned heads. As the cameras flashed, Brittany Mahomes’ new hairstyle—a sleek and sophisticated top knot—instantly made her the talk of the town.

Fans couldn’t help but shower her with compliments, praising her for her bold fashion choice, and undeniable charm. In an IG post later, she posted pictures of her alongside hubby Mahomes, while thanking everyone for their love and support.

“Last night was Epic if you were there, THANK YOU!” the note read. “We could not do this without all of our communities we are apart of and all the people that choose to support”

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are parents to two kids. Despite the former soccer player’s child-birth journey, the mother of two bounced back fast into shape, making notable achievements in the modeling world. In 2024, she became the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie and featured on the magazine’s cover in a red hot swimsuit. Moreover, her striking looks from the sidelines while supporting her QB husband have never been out of buzz.

Travis Makes a Wholesome Gesture for Swift at Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Charity Gala

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are taking their relationship to new heights, but much like the rest of their time, they aren’t shy about it! At Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ charity gala, Kelce affectionately referred to Swift as his ‘significant other’, which had fans swooning.

The heartwarming moment unfolded as Travis Kelce took the stage during an auction at the gala and announced that his other half had agreed to auction off four tickets for her Eras Tour. The moment was captured by auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla, as Kelce began:

“I think I was just talking to my significant other,” referring to Swift, who shared the table with the host couple. “And uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket,” as per People.

Harry Santa-Ollala was quick to appreciate Taylor Swift’s generosity, remarking, “Who would actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you’re winning 4 of her tickets? This is insane!”

Arguably, the Super Bowl ruling champion’s event was a huge hit, with Brittany Mahomes by his side as usual. The NFL WAGS stole the limelight with their presence, and surely, they will continue to do so in the future.