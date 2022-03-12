“We are entering uncharted territory”- Red Bull thinks still plenty of work needs to be done on RB18

Despite bringing some aero upgrades on the final day of testing, Red Bull thinks that still a lot of work needs to be done.

Red Bull brought in a few upgrades to their RB18 on the final day of Bahrain testing. Their aerodynamic changes included a new floor and different side pods.

The team seemed satisfied with their upgrades as their driver Sergio Perez ran the fastest lap in the pre-season testing.

However, the Chief Technical Officer of the Red Bull, Adrian Newey thinks that there is still plenty of work to be done on the car.

“We are entering uncharted territory. These cars are so new that we have to understand them first,” Newey said.

Now the preseason is over. Looking forward to the season start. Big mention to everyone back in the factory and the guys here, they are legends!

Thanks so much for all your hard work during this winter. Let’s go @redbullracing 💪 pic.twitter.com/1KA77qk877 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) March 12, 2022

He explained that more can be done to minimize the phenomenon of porpoising, the RB18 is actually still too heavy and there is understeer.

Red Bull will be different next week

The changes that the Milton-Keynes based team did on its aerodynamics should fix the problem of understeering in the car.

But, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko thinks that Ferrari still remains the most competitive car on the track.

Marko said, “Maybe the Ferrari is not the fastest car in the field, but it is the car that is the easiest to drive at the moment. And that brings the lap time.”

Moreover, the Austrian further predicted that it could take three to four races in 2022 before it is clear who has the fastest car.

He explained that the team that develops its car the most and the fastest has the most chances to battle for the title in 2022. Keeping that in mind, Red Bull will also continue to find out ways for its problems and package of updates to the Bahrain GP.

