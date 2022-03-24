“He has to keep learning”– Toto Wolff claims Mick Schumacher has a chance to make into Mercedes

Toto Wolff claims Mick Schumacher has a chance to make it into Mercedes, and he will have to do one important thing to keep it alive.

Mick Schumacher is among the most monitored youngsters on the F1 grid. Not only because of his name but also his F2 championship win in 2020 that led him to earn his seat in F1.

Schumacher is in the initial stages of his F1 career, just into his sophomore year, and with the current has, he has an opportunity to impress big teams.

His father, Michael Schumacher, once came out of retirement in 2009 to drive for Mercedes. Back then, the team wasn’t an unstoppable force like it is now. And the seven-time world champion had a huge role to play in making the team of today.

When asked Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, to honour the legacy of senior Schumacher, will his son be ever given a chance by Mercedes? Wolff replied, Mick can be a top driver, and he needs to learn every day before Mercedes hires him.

“He has to keep learning,” said Wolff to Bild. “With Kevin Magnussen as a new teammate, Mick has a good benchmark for where he is. It’s always about learning, learning, learning for him.”

Mercedes in 2021 also showed interest in Mick Schumacher

It is not the first time Wolff has hinted that Mercedes is following the progress of Schumacher. In 2021, while talking to RTL, Wolff claimed that the former has the potential to be at Mercedes.

“Mick definitely has the potential to sit in a top car and why not in a Mercedes, but he has to go his way. You have to give him time. Only when a driver has the experience, doesn’t make big mistakes anymore, convert the speed, then he can bring in big successes in a top car.”

Ferrari in between

However, even if Mercedes has some genuine interests in Schumacher. Ferrari is already in line to have the best of its own academy product. The Maranello based team has invested heavily in Schumacher and is still doing it.

One of the key reasons for Schumacher’s F1 debut is Ferrari only. This thing the 23-year-old race driver also realizes and has admitted once Ferrari calls, he would have to go with them.

