Lewis Hamilton Wore $46,670 Worth of Jewelry for His Las Vegas GP Paddock Walk

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t have to do much to be the star of the paddock, but as a man of style, he’s always dressed to impress. The Mercedes driver didn’t miss the chance to showcase his jewelry collection at the Las Vegas GP, arriving at media day as the main attraction.

Hamilton, wearing a black coat with trousers of the same color and a white t-shirt underneath, entered with a bag in his hand. Interestingly, it had ‘Since 2013’ written on it — a nod to his first-ever season with Mercedes. However, that was not what caught the attention of those in attendance.

It was all about the bling. He wore a Tiffany & Co. five-row ring made of gold and diamonds, valued at $16,500. Hamilton paired it with T1 hoop earrings worth $4,450, a Fabergé multi-colored ring priced at $25,500, an ‘A Sinner in Pearls’ necklace valued at $220, and Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses worth $1,050.

The total value of his accessories combined amounted to a whopping $46,670 — he didn’t even have to dress too much as a result. Media day in Las Vegas was last Wednesday, after which Hamilton returned to his hotel, (probably) looked at himself in the mirror, and decided to upstage himself the next day in the same paddock.

Hamilton’s Versace outfit ahead of Las Vegas GP practice

On Thursday, Hamilton came to the paddock in an all-Versace outfit, likely because he is partnered with the luxury brand. He wore a different sleeveless but all-black look and was reportedly dressed by independent artist Eric McNeal.

His sleeveless denim jacket was priced at $1,350, while his twill pants were valued at $1,125. His Versace belt, sunglasses, and boots rounded out the look, costing $425, $360, and $1,390, respectively.

It was a glamorous start to the weekend for the seven-time World Champion, who then went on to deliver a strong performance on the track. Despite making an error in qualifying and starting the Las Vegas GP from P10 on the grid, he fought his way up the grid to finish P2, one place behind teammate and race winner George Russell.