Lewis Hamilton’s Crash at Ferrari Testing Turns Coincidence Into an Unfortunate Tradition

Before joining Ferrari this year, Lewis Hamilton had driven for only two teams in his F1 career—McLaren and Mercedes—both powered by Mercedes engines. Naturally, adjusting to Ferrari’s different power unit was always going to take time for the Briton.

Earlier today, Hamilton crashed during a test session at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona while driving the SF-23. Although the incident had no major consequences, it raised a few eyebrows regarding his ability to adapt to the team.

However, given the seven-time world champion’s history, there is little reason for concern. He experienced similar setbacks when joining his previous teams—crashing during McLaren tests in Valencia before his 2007 debut and again in his first Mercedes test in Jerez six years later.

Hamilton has had an accident with all his teams before his official debut McLaren (2007) in Valencia

Mercedes (2013) in Jerez

Ferrari (2025) in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/ewGn0xyD4F — Holiness (@F1BigData) January 29, 2025

They were both TPC (Testing Previous Cars) programs, which means that all Hamilton did in Spain was carry forward an unfortunate tradition. However, Hamilton did taste heaps of success with both McLaren and Mercedes after this early day crashes. Ferrari would now hope for the same.

Can Hamilton win a record eighth title with Ferrari?

Soon after Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari last season, this question was on the minds of many. History suggests that his second season could be when he wins silverware, as he achieved the same with both of his previous teams.

At McLaren, Hamilton won his maiden championship in 2008, just a year after his rookie season. Similarly, he secured his second title with Mercedes in his second season with the team in 2014.

While Ferrari fans would be thrilled if this pattern continues, they would much rather see Hamilton win the championship in 2025 itself. With Ferrari on the rise since last year, the 40-year-old will likely have a car capable of fighting for the title.

However, his biggest challenge may be adapting to Ferrari’s machinery. If he needs time to get fully comfortable at Maranello, his best shot at another championship could come in 2026, when the regulations undergo a major overhaul.