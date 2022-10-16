Lewis Hamilton’s mountain cladded retirement mansion in United States is where his kids will grow up

Lewis Hamilton plans to settle in a mansion in Colorado, which he regularly doesn’t visit but feels would be his retirement home.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has a long and expensive list of houses across two continents. However, one place is specifically his favourite, but little is known about it.

Despite having fabulous houses in the breathtaking vicinity of New York, Monaco and London, Hamilton’s heart is in Colorado. He has earlier posed photos around that property.

Over here, Hamilton often posts things doing recreational and adventure activities like bike racing, horse riding and shooting. He also steamed up social media with his workout picture post in Colorado.

Lewis Hamilton sees true home in Colorado

The Mercedes superstar has admitted that his property in Colorado is his favourite. It’s where he sees kids growing up and envisions a post-retirement life.

Moreover, he has also revealed that it’s a house which has been full of memories, and that’s why he loves giving a visit over there. In winter, he regularly visits and usually brings his family and friends over there. In 2019, he was there with Justin Beiber, having some thrill on the dirt bikes.

In 2019, he was there with Justin Beiber, having some thrill on the dirt bikes.

He also states that Monaco house is where he goes regularly, but it lacks memorable elements. Thus, he wouldn’t rate it at par with the Colorado home.

Why doesn’t he live in the US already?

Hamilton is conspicuously influenced by American culture. He also likes to be associated with Hollywood and has often remarked New York as one of his favourite cities.

And now he, in being in love with his home in Colorado, raises the question of why Hamilton doesn’t live in the US already. The simple answer is that his profession as an F1 driver is highly European-centric.

His team’s headquarters are in Brackley, England. Moreover, a large chunk of the race happens in Europe, so it’s better to live over there. Monaco is a residence of most of the F1 drivers, including Hamilton, not only because it’s geographically convenient but is also an effective tax haven.

