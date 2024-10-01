Lewis Hamilton’s Snowboarding Adventures Give Birth to His Latest Designs for Dior

Earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton teamed up with Dior to become their brand ambassador and guest designer. The latest collection from their ‘Lifestyle Capsule’ campaign featured Hamilton’s designs, which were created in collaboration with Dior’s menswear director Kim Jones, blending fashion with sporty, outdoor influences.

The offerings in the new lifestyle capsule included a collection of oversized shirts, ski ensembles, and sweatshirts with some of the key items being the Dior 8 backpack, the Messenger Rider 2.0, and the B33 sneakers. Hamilton was seen sporting most of the essentials from the capsule as shared on Instagram by @hypebeast.

This collection perfectly aligns with Hamilton’s unique style and personality and is inspired by his love for winter sports, especially snowboarding. Perhaps, that’s the reason why a lot of focus has been given to the durability of the fabrics ensuring that the pieces are stylish and functional on the slopes.

Another important aspect of the collection is its environmental consciousness as both Hamilton and Dior have shown a commitment to sustainability. The collection uses materials that are either organic or recyclable, making it the perfect choice for conscious consumers.

The seven-time F1 world champion has been an avid snowboarder for years now and he even once famously took lessons from one of the legends of the sport.

Hamilton once left snowboarding legend Jamie Lynn awestruck

While Hamilton is exceptionally good behind the wheel of an F1 car, he is also a natural competitor and wants to excel in anything new he tries. Last year, the Briton joined snowboarding legend Jamie Lynn for a session, and much to the latter’s surprise, the F1 driver quickly picked up the tricks.

Lynn spoke about it during a conversation on the Bomb Hole podcast and praised him for an amazing backflip he saw him do.

“And here comes Lewis, he drops in, way too much speed and wild and kinda uncontrolled but then he hits the jump and he locks into this backflip and I see it right in front of my eyes,” he remarked.

“There are just moments where you connect with, to build that foundation for the love and passion for what you do. And I think he got a taste of that,” Lynn concluded.