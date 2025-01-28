Lewis Hamilton’s Stamp of Approval Gives Ferrari One Less Thing to Worry About in Their Car

Ferrari’s three-day campaign to test their previous cars has begun in Barcelona. One of the biggest reasons behind it is to give Lewis Hamilton enough miles to familiarize himself with Ferrari’s different elements on the car. There is, however, one thing they can rest easy over.

That is their Brembo braking system, which Hamilton is reportedly happy with. Used to drive Mercedes cars with Carbon Industries discs, the switch could have been a tough one to adjust to. This led to rumors suggesting the Briton demanded Ferrari switch to a Mercedes-like braking system with Carbon discs with Brembo pads and caliper.

Debunking the rumor, Spanish outlet Marca reported, “It was said at the time that he had asked Ferrari for that change, but as MARCA has learned, such a demand never existed. What is known is that his comments, after the Fiorano test, have been very positive, especially with regard to the solution to his braking problems in 2024.”

“Since Formula Renault, I take notes, every single weekend. Every time I drive the car I’m making notes, because you’re not going to remember it all, there’s too much going on.” – Lewis Hamilton pic.twitter.com/7oj88DSVS2 — Scuderia Ferrari News (@FerrariNewsUK_) January 28, 2025

Hamilton has given positive feedback on the brakes because of the car’s ability to turn with them. That, apparently, wasn’t the case at Mercedes where he struggled particularly with the same under ground-effect regulations.

Hamilton, however, still has several other areas to work on. The setup of Ferrari’s ground-effect cars is vastly different from Mercedes’. Among those are the steering wheel, pedals, and the engine.

Hamilton needs to put in some hard work

A steering wheel layout is perhaps the most personally developed system by a driver in F1. Each driver holds a different preference for the position of each button or toggle. One thing he has little control over is the mechanical feedback of the steering. That is what Hamilton needs to familiarize himself with during the three-day test.

Another one is the switch from a Mercedes to a Ferrari power unit. While power delivery is one thing that Hamilton needs to familiarize himself with, its structure and the resultant effect on the chassis are another.

Structurally, the Mercedes and Ferrari power units differ significantly. That affects the centre of gravity of the chassis which the seven-time champ needs to get a hold on.

The final one is the pedal feedback and sensitivity. Despite the F1 cars’ brakes being brick-hard across the aisle, the slightest variation in hardness could make a world of difference. Similarly, the throttle pedal in the Ferrari car could have a completely different sensitivity and return intensity from what Hamilton is familiar with.