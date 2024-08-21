Lewis Hamilton’s Top Aide Set to Take Senior Role at Mercedes; Ends Ferrari Move Speculations

Over the years, Lewis Hamilton and Peter Bonnington developed a formidable partnership, and the latter achieved global fame as the Briton’s race engineer. As such, when Hamilton announced he would join Ferrari in 2025, many assumed Bonnington would follow suit. However, as it turns out, he will remain at Mercedes and also get a promotion.

Mercedes – because of Bonington’s incredible work with Hamilton – crafted a new position for him. The 49-year-old will assume responsibilities as the Head of Race Engineering, effective immediately.

Bonnington will ease into his role fully next year because as of now, he will continue to be the voice in Hamilton’s ear for the remaining 10 races of the 2024 campaign. ‘Bono’ as he is also known, will look to say “It’s hammer time,” to Hamilton at least once more before they part ways in four months.

BONO HAS SIGNED A NEW DEAL WITH MERCEDES “Having been Hamilton’s race engineer for the past 12 years, a tenure that includes winning six Drivers’ Championships and seven Constructors’ titles, Bonnington has been promoted to a new role as head of race engineering. While the… pic.twitter.com/giboLPX8S4 — sim (@sim3744) August 21, 2024

For Mercedes, it will be the end of an era. An iconic partnership will be coming to a close, and with it clear that Bonnington will not join Ferrari next season, the question remains: who will be in Hamilton’s ear?

Who will be Hamilton’s new race engineer?

Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, so it’s likely that Ricciardo Adami will take over as Hamilton’s race engineer. Adami previously worked with four-time World Champion and Hamilton’s friend Sebastian Vettel, as well as Sainz. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

At Mercedes meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli is widely expected to be Hamilton’s replacement. And because of Bonnington’s promotion, the Silver Arrows could be on the hunt for a new race engineer themselves.

Planet F1, however, reported that Bonnington will continue to hold the fort until the team finds someone suitable for Antonelli, and also because the 18-year-old will require guidance and support, as he makes his debut in the pinnacle of motorsports.