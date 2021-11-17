F1

“Lewis is a disciple of Ayrton Senna” – F1 MD Ross Brawn hails Hamilton for his monstrous Brazilian GP win

"Lewis is a disciple of Ayrton Senna" - F1 MD Ross Brawn hails Hamilton for his monstrous Brazilian GP win
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Ben Simmons annoys me more than someone hitting me with a car and running off": This Philadelphia native was oblivious to car damage while complaining about the Sixers' wantaway star on a radio show
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Lewis is a disciple of Ayrton Senna" - F1 MD Ross Brawn hails Hamilton for his monstrous Brazilian GP win
“Lewis is a disciple of Ayrton Senna” – F1 MD Ross Brawn hails Hamilton for his monstrous Brazilian GP win

“Lewis is a disciple of Ayrton Senna” – F1’s managing director Ross Brawn believes Hamilton…