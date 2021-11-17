“Lewis is a disciple of Ayrton Senna” – F1 MD Ross Brawn hails Hamilton for his monstrous Brazilian GP win

“Lewis is a disciple of Ayrton Senna” – F1’s managing director Ross Brawn believes Hamilton and Mercedes are unstoppable after their incredible come-from-behind victory in Sao Paolo.

Lewis Hamilton started the sprint qualifying from last, and also had a 5-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race. This did not stop him from grabbing victory in Brazil and reducing Max Verstappen’s championship lead.

It was arguably Hamilton’s finest drive ever, as he started the race from P10 and somehow went on to win the race comfortably. Everyone is thoroughly impressed with the champion, none more than his former boss at Mercedes, Ross Brawn.

“Mercedes had a stunning car this weekend and when you get someone of Lewis’ calibre with a car like that, he’s unstoppable.

“I’ve seen Lewis do that several times and it’s impressive each time.

“He had a moment with Max, which everyone will have a different perspective on. There were no dramatic risks.

“He dealt with the setbacks of an engine change and his disqualification from qualifying clinically and it was by far the performance of the weekend.

“Racing drivers are brought up dealing with these challenges. From the beginning they get in a car, they know the way it works, they know the way the rules are.

“They must get used to the setbacks not all under their control. They can turn negatives into positives – and Lewis did just that this weekend.

“It was a fabulous weekend from beginning to end and gave us the sort of drama, intrigue and excitement that only F1 can deliver.

“It’s a sport of technology and of gladiatorial battles between drivers. We had everything this weekend.

“The crowd at Interlagos were sensational. Lewis is a disciple of Ayrton Senna and that touched the crowd in Brazil.

“They have made him one of their own, a hero for them to cheer. It was inspiring to see them share their passion and it created an incredible atmosphere.”

