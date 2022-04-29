“Lewis is driving super well and he’s P13” – Fernando Alonso praised Lewis Hamilton for his performance in an undrivable W13

Fernando Alonso praised Lewis Hamilton for driving super well in the 2022 season as the latter struggles to score points.

Lewis Hamilton finished the Imola GP in P13 as he has been struggling in the Mercedes W13. Fernando Alonso has offered his verdict on the situation.

While Hamilton thinks that his car is undrivable, his teammate George Russell has not yet finished a race outside the top five and is being praised for his performance.

The seven-time world champion qualified and finished outside the top 10 for the first time since the 2009 German GP. After his P13 finish in Imola, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff took to the team radio to apologise to Hamilton for providing him with an undrivable car.

Looking at the performance of his former rival, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso praised the Briton. He said, “It’s Formula 1. It has been like this always.”

“When [Ayrton] Senna won the championships and the races, he had the fastest car. When I won the championship, I had the fastest car. Michael [Schumacher] had the fastest car. Lewis broke all the records and pole positions because he had the fastest car.

“Today, Lewis is driving super well and he’s P13. It’s Formula 1.”

Also Read: Yuki Tsunoda explains why he stopped shouting on his radio messages while driving

Fernando Alonso thinks there is no racing at the moment

The change in the technical regulations had been widely praised for having an improved racing experience for the drivers. But there are only two teams at the top of the grid with improved pace: Ferrari and Red Bull.

The 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix marks the first time that neither Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel or Fernando Alonso have been inside the top 5 of the World Drivers Championship after a race since the 2004 Monaco Grand Prix. This truly is the end of an era . pic.twitter.com/hhZ2F6O3eV — (@SebxstianVxttel) April 25, 2022

After four rounds of the 2022 championship, only two drivers have been able to claim victory. Alonso said, “there is no race at the moment,” when asked if he has enjoyed fighting with drivers and teams at the front this season.

“It is like fighting with Lewis last year, or Verstappen. They start last and they finished on the podium still, so there is not much to fight,” he said.

Also Read: Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur alleges unfair edge to other teams by breaching crystal clear agreement