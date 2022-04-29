F1

“Red Bull may have very well saved his F1 career”- Yuki Tsunoda explains why he stopped shouting on his radio messages while driving

"Red Bull may have very well saved his F1 career"- Yuki Tsunoda explains why he stopped shouting on his radio messages while driving
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"They are a group of f*cking p*ssies" - Jake Paul hits out at Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping
Next Article
"This guy is a Test bowler": Kevin Pietersen makes case for Umran Malik's Test debut during England tour after remarkable IPL 2022 for SRH
F1 Latest News
"There's literally no reason to not give Checo another contract!"- Red Bull chief confirms that Max Verstappen's 2023 teammate will be decided before the summer break
“There’s literally no reason to not give Checo another contract!”- Red Bull chief confirms that Max Verstappen’s 2023 teammate will be decided before the summer break

Helmut Marko confirmed that the decision as to who will partner Max Verstappen at Red…