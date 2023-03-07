‘Lewis & Toto’ to Get $2000 Gift Thanks To Max Verstappen’s Model Girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner’s infamous rivalry with their Mercedes counterparts Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff has been one of the more entertaining parts of F1. In fact, the rivalry runs so deep, Verstappen has even considered naming his annoying cats after the duo.

Kelly Piquet had to skip Verstappen’s first race of the season, as she flew to Paris for fashion week. A guest for the Akris and Louis Vuitton shows, Piquet was a model on duty in the French city. On her way to the LV show, the brand ambassador stopped for a quick shopping spree and was reminded of her boyfriend’s cats doing so.

Max Verstappen’s greatest headaches get custom LV gifts from Kelly Piquet

At a Louis Vuitton store in Paris, Piquet found customizable bags; an artist is available on-site to paint on the $2000 bags according to one’s taste. On display, was a little corgi bag, which reminded her of their cats back home in Monaco.

Posting the bag on her story, Piquet captioned it, “I need to commission one for Jimmy and Sassy!!!” Referring it to the real names of her cats, Piquet could be taking home an expensive, yet stunning ode to her furry animals.

It was the very same animals that crawled around Verstappen during his sim-racing session as well. In one such instance, Verstappen was on stream, complaining of “technical issues.”

With his cats running around him and his setup, Verstappen exclaimed, “No, f*ck off! Oh my god… I hope the cat doesn’t jump behind my brake pedal because it’ll become a pancake.”

Verstappen was then asked what these menaces were named. Verstappen joked, “I’ll call them Lewis and Toto,” eliciting laughter from his fellow teammates.

Why has Max Verstappen named his cats Jimmy & Sassy?

Days before adopting the kittens, Max Verstappen had explained his love for cats. Having always been a cat person, the Red Bull driver narrated, “when I grew up at home, we had five cats, four dogs, a bird.”

Chuckling about the zoo-like environment, he blames it on his dad’s obsession with animals. While it was not ideal for his mother, it was a dream situation as a child for Verstappen. However, the cats always had a special place in Verstappen’s heart.

“It’s different.” Unable to compare a dog with a cat, Verstappen picks the latter because “it doesn’t give a f*ck.” Finding it fascinating, he even considers taking them on walks around Monaco with a leash.

On the names Jimmy and Sassy, Verstappen explained the meaning behind them. “Jimmy, because you have Jimmy’s in Monaco, the club. Then you got Sass, so we call the female Sassy.”

The party cats definitely got the better deal instead of “Lewis and Toto.” Verstappen wouldn’t want to be running around his house chasing and screaming his rivals’ names. A cat fight both on and off the F1 paddock.