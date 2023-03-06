Red Bull Engineer Was Unhappy With Max Verstappen Despite Dominating Bahrain GP

Max Verstappen started the 2023 season, just how he ended the 2022 campaign, in dominant fashion. The Red Bull driver took pole position for the opening race in Bahrain, and retained his position at the front heading into turn one of the opening lap.

For the rest of the race, he was practically untouchable as he coasted towards victory. As a matter of fact, there were times when he was so dominant, that his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase was unhappy with him. However, this wasn’t because of any mistake he made, but because he was being too good.

After the race, Verstappen spoke about how he was comfortable with his race after his first stint ended. The Dutchman admitted that he didn’t have to push at all to get the victory, but he still wanted to. This made Lambiase, who didn’t want Verstappen to take unnecessary risks, mad.

“After the first stint I immediately had a large gap,” the 25-year-old said. “And after that we didn’t need to push anymore. Every time I wanted to push GP, my engineer, got mad, that of course says enough about today.”

Red Bull get their moment in Bahrain after double DNF in 2022

Red Bull may have dominated the majority of the 2022 season, but their start was woeful. In the opening round in Sakhir, both Verstappen and Sergio Perez suffered engine issues, which forced them to retire. To add insult to injury, Ferrari secured a one-two, which made them the early title favorites.

Of course, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit made up huge ground after back and secured both championships with multiple races to spare. However, having a negative start to the season is not something any team looks forward to.

This year, Red Bull won’t be guilty of a poor start, as Verstappen and Perez completed what could be called the exact opposite of their result in 2022. The Red Bull duo brought home a one-two finish for the team, and are now the team to beat for the rest of the season.

Another dominant Max Verstappen season?

Verstappen went off to a slow start with two retirements in the opening three races of 2022. However, he made up for lost ground and secured his second consecutive world championship with four races to spare.

Now, the Red Bull ace has started off the 2023 season in the same dominant fashion, and fans are wondering if it is going to be his year once again. Since 2017, every driver who has won the opening race of the season has gone on to finish P2 in the standings.

Verstappen will definitely be hoping that isn’t the case, as he is looking to create even more history by winning his third consecutive world championship.