Liam Lawson Reveals Daniel Ricciardo Advised Him to “Make the Most” of His F1 Opportunity

Liam Lawson’s full-time move to RB is now set in stone, with Daniel Ricciardo officially stepping away from F1. Seen wearing a headset feeding instructions to a driver in Singapore, the New Zealander has revealed how difficult of a weekend it was. Knowing full well what was coming his way, Ricciardo did not feel an ounce of grudge towards Lawson and instead advised him to make the most of his opportunity.

Appearing in his first interview with a New Zealand radio network Newstalk ZB since securing the RB seat, Lawson talked about the dynamics between him and Ricciardo during the Singapore GP weekend. There were no hard feelings between the two drivers, with Ricciardo helping the rookie driver with his expertise.

“I get one shot at F1, and it’s come now, and I’m obviously grateful for it. But I now need to take it with both hands and, at the same time, he’s (Ricciardo) said the same thing to me – he said, ‘You need to make the most of it.'”, Lawson said.

I’ve dreamed of being a Formula One driver since I was a kid, and I’m very happy to say that dream is finally coming true. I want to thank VCARB and Red Bull for this opportunity, I’m extremely grateful and excited to get to work pic.twitter.com/wgoMAXvHcB — Liam Lawson (@LiamLawson30) September 26, 2024

This isn’t the first time Lawson will be taking Ricciardo‘s place in an RB car. He already put in a stellar substitute performance for five races last season when the Aussie got a hand fracture in Zandvoort. Now, it seems to be a permanent swap at the Faenza-based team.

On both occasions, there were hardly any differences between the two drivers, with Lawson revealing his respect for his senior driver over how he handled things. However, the Kiwi driver still has to prove his mettle to secure his 2025 seat.

Six races will determine Lawson’s F1 future

Getting behind the steering wheel of the RB car in the final six rounds of the 2024 season was already tough enough for the 22-year-old. The challenge is even more difficult for him with the fact that his performances will decide whether or not he will keep his seat for 2025.

Liam Lawson confirms that his VCARB contract is only for the remaining 6 races in 2024 “Yes that is correct. I have basically got till the end of this season and then I will find out more as the season goes on.” [https://t.co/DORBcfT7bM] pic.twitter.com/mPfgoFuToB — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) September 26, 2024

Six Grands Prix plus three sprint races are all Lawson has to prove his worth to RB. Notably, the New Zealander has earned the opportunity owing to his performance from last year, which included a points finish in Singapore.

The senior figures leading the team expect him to replicate his performances, so they can offer him a longer contract. Should he not be able to do that, chances are Lawson could also lose out on his shot at driving in a full season of F1.