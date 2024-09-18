Liam Lawson Reveals Max Verstappen Used to Watch His Races in Japan

Max Verstappen is a true racing fanatic. The Dutchman, when away from F1, can be found streaming and playing the GT3 category on IRacing or watching different categories of motorsports. Liam Lawson recently came out and revealed how the Red Bull driver used to watch him in the Japanese Motorsport series.

Lawson left the Formula 2 series at the end of the 2022 season and joined Team Mugen in the Super Formula series. The Red Bull Academy driver would often fly from Japan to the next F1 race to fulfill his F1 duties. This is when he had conversations with Verstappen and realized that the Dutchman used to follow the Super Formula series.

Lawson, on the Talking Bulls podcast, was asked about his relationship with Verstappen and if the Dutchman ever gave him any advice. He replied,

“Away from F1, he watches a lot of motorsport, like a lot of other categories. So when I was racing in Super Formula last year, I’d fly from Japan, wherever I was racing, I’d go to one of the Formula One races, and he would sometimes watch the races when I was racing.”

The Red Bull prodigy explained how Verstappen would ask him about the races. The 2023 Super Formula went to the wire with Lawson finishing P2 in the championship, losing it by just 8 points to Ritomo Miyata.

Nonetheless, he won the Rookie of the Year award for that season. Lawson then revealed the chat that he had with Verstappen before making his F1 debut.

Verstappen offered advice to Lawson before his F1 debut

Lawson made his F1 debut at the 2023 Dutch GP following Ricciardo’s crash in the practice session. He revealed that VCARB and Red Bull drivers shared the same area in the energy station and that Verstappen’s room was right next to his. It was then that the three-time F1 champion gave him advice.

The New Zealander said, “So my room was next to his. And before the race, he came in and, you know, he was really nice. He offered plenty of advice on basically, you know, reminding me to enjoy it and make the most of it. So, which I thought was cool.”

The sensational debut put Lawson on the watchlist of several F1 teams, including Red Bull. His debut is also arguably the reason why he’s the favorite to get a seat at one of the Red Bull teams for 2025.